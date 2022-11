Dowtin compiled 25 points (9-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds and a steal over 42 minutes Monday versus Long Island.

Dowtin continues to dominate his G league opposition and has even produced a bit on the NBA level when called upon. He's still likely to see most of his playing time with 905, with whom he's averaged 22.0 points, 6.6 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals over 36.6 minutes through his first five appearances.