Dowtin didn't play in Sunday's 112-99 preseason win over the Kings.

Dowtin missed Summer League play while recovering from ankle surgery that he underwent following the 2022-23 season. While he's been participating in practices during training camp, it's unclear whether his absence from Sunday's matchup was due to his ankle issue. The 26-year-old is on a non-guaranteed deal ahead of the 2023-24 campaign and will have to compete for a roster spot over the next few weeks.