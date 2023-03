Dowtin logged 24 points (10-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds, three blocks and three steals across 32 minutes during the 905's 127-108 win against the G League Ignite on Monday.

The 905 won their first three games of March. Dowtin averaged 21.3 points and 5.7 assists across the three-game span. Though those rates will worsen at least a little once Dalano Banton (thumb) returns from his injury, Dowtin's excellence is expected to continue until further notice.