Dowtin (ankle) played six minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Raptors' 118-114 loss to the Pacers, finishing with two points (1-1 FG) and no other statistics.

Dowtin, one of Toronto's two two-way players, missed the G League Raptors 905's most recent game Tuesday against the College Park Skyhawks due to a listed right ankle injury, but he was able to play through the issue for the shorthanded NBA squad Wednesday. Toronto ruled out six players due to injury ahead of the contest, enabling Dowtin to handle a light role off the bench behind backcourt starters Fred VanVleet and Will Barton. So long as Toronto gets one of Scottie Barnes (wrist) or Gary Trent (elbow) back for Friday's game against the Pistons, Dowtin could find himself back outside of head coach Nick Nurse's rotation.