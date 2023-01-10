Dowtin logged 12 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds and three steals across 25 minutes during the 905's 122-119 win Monday versus Capital City.

After they used Dowtin for two minutes on Jan. 6 against New York, the Toronto Raptors sent him to their G League team. Dowtin's versatile line helped the 905 log a second win across their last five games. If the guard continues being part of the 905, he will be valued but is expected to have a tough time starting in place of either Dalano Banton or Saben Lee.