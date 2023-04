Dowin (not injury related) is listed as out for Friday's game versus Boston and won't have his contract converted to a standard deal, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports

Dowtin is one of Toronto's two-way players. Despite appearing in only 25 games, he was active for 50, which is the maximum for a two-way player in a single season. This means that Dowtin can't play any more contests for the Raptors in the regular season or playoffs.