Dowtin logged 21 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists and five rebounds across 33 minutes during the 905's 135-125 win against Fort Wayne on Thursday.

While part of the 905's roster, Dowtin is expected to be a significant scorer and their primary distributor. Currently, he is averaging 15.9 points and 6.0 assists across his 11 G League games this season.