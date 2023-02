Dowtin logged 21 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block across 33 minutes during the 905's 124-123 win over Westchester on Sunday.

Dowtin logged one assist across his two minutes during the Toronto Raptors' 123-105 win at Portland on Jan. 28. But since then, he has been part of their G League team. Dowtin is one of the best they have, as his averages of 14.1 points and 5.5 assists indicate.