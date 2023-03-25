Dowtin recorded nine points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, four assists and three steals across 29 minutes during Friday's 118-97 win over the Pistons.

Dowtin was given some extra run in an easy win with the Raptors missing Gary Trent (elbow), Precious Achiuwa (hamstring) and Scottie Barnes (wrist). The four assists and three steals both marked career highs for the second-year pro out of Rhode Island. He may stay in the rotation Sunday against the Wizards if the same trio of teammates remains sidelined.