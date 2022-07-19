Dowtin and the Raptors agreed Tuesday on a two-way contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Toronto has already extended one of its two-way spots to undrafted rookie Ron Harper, so before Dowtin's two-way contract becomes official, the team will likely have to rescind its qualifying offer to restricted free agent David Johnson, who finished the 2021-22 season on a two-way deal. Dowtin saw NBA action with the Warriors, Bucks and Magic last season, appearing in nine contests while averaging 2.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 12.0 minutes per contest.