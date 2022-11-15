Dowtin closed Monday's game against the Pistons with four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one block over 15 minutes.

Dowtin hadn't made an appearance for the Raptors since Nov. 2 against the Spurs, and he'd totaled just eight minutes heading into Monday's matchup. However, he was forced into more action than usual with Fred VanVleet (illness) and Gary Trent (hip) out. Dowtin made the most of his chances in this one and managed to contribute across the board, though these opportunities figure to be few and far between.