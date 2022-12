Dowtin has been recalled by the Raptors and is available for Friday's game versus the Nets, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Raptors are hurting for backcourt depth Friday with OG Anunoby (hip) and Gary Trent (quad) both out, so the club has recalled Dowtin for reinforcements. He may not have a huge role in the contest, but Dowtin does have a 10-point showing under his belt earlier this season.