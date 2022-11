Dowtin was recalled by the Raptors on Saturday, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Dowtin has logged a total of eight minutes in his two appearances for Toronto this season, but he'll provide some backcourt depth Saturday with Fred VanVleet (illness) questionable. Dowtin has averaged 20.8 points, 5.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks-plus-steal over 35.4 minutes per game in his four showings with Toronto's G League affiliate.