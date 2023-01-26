Dowtin logged seven points (3-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 33 minutes during the 905's 110-89 win Wednesday against Birmingham.

Dowtin logged zero points (0-2 FG) across five minutes during the Toronto Raptors' 125-116 loss Sunday against New York. After said defeat, they sent him to their G League team. Dowtin is not expected to stay there long but should be recording more efficient outputs than the one he gave Wednesday. Still, he could be an all-around option for the 905 while away from their NBA affiliate.