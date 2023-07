Dowtin (ankle) signed a training camp deal with the Raptors on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Dowtin missed all of Summer League after undergoing an offseason surgery on his right ankle. Still, he will get a chance to earn a roster spot in training camp after spending the 2022-23 season as a two-way player for Toronto. As part of the deal, Dowtin would receive a significant salary guarantee if he ends up on the Raptors' opening night roster.