Dowtin collected 28 points (10-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six assists, three rebounds and a steal over 35 minutes in Saturday's opener versus Captial City.

While Dowtin checked in second on the team in shot attempts behind Reggie Perry, he was more efficient than Perry and led the game in scoring. Dowtin looks set to be a primary option for scoring or the G League Raptors this season.