Dowtin racked up 18 points (7-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds, a steal and a block over 35 minutes Saturday versus the Skyhawks.

Dowtin continues to display why the Raptors inked him to a two-way contract, contributing in every category during Saturday's contest. Dowtin hasn't played a ton on the NBA level, but he's averaging 21.1 points, 7.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds in his eight appearances with 905.