Dowtin underwent surgery on his right ankle Tuesday, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Dowtin is set to wear a walking boot for the next two weeks and rehab into Toronto in the offseason. There is no indication that he won't be ready for the 2023-24 campaign. Dowtin averaged 2.4 points and 1.2 assists in 10.4 minutes across 25 games for Toronto last as a two-way player.