Dowtin (ankle) won't play in any of Toronto's Summer League contests, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.

Dowtin operated under a two-way deal with the Raptors last year and made just 25 NBA appearances, averaging 2.4 points in 10.4 minutes per game. He underwent ankle surgery following the 2022-23 campaign and will remain sidelined throughout Summer League action, but there's been no indication the undrafted guard out of Rhode Island is in danger of missing the start of next season. With Fred VanVleet no longer in the mix, Dowtin could compete for a sizable role with the Raptors in 2023-24.