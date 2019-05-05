Lin (back) will be available for Game 4, but he's unlikely to factor into the game plan, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Lin has been battling a sore back and while he'll be an option in case of emergency, it doesn't sound as though he's healthy enough to make much of an impact.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...