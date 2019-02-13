Lin (not injury related) will make his Raptors debut Wednesday against the Wizards, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Lin signed his contract just hours before the Raptors are set to tip off, and he'll be slotted in as a backup point guard during his debut with the team. With Fred VanVleet (thumb) out for about a month, Lin should settle into a solid backcourt role with Toronto. With Atlanta this season, he was averaging 10.7 points, 3.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds across 19.7 minutes -- production that seems reasonable to expect from him moving forward.