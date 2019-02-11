Lin could make his Raptors debut as early as Wednesday against the Wizards, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.

Lin finalized a buyout with the Hawks on Monday, but he'll be subject to a 48-hour waiver period before he can officially join the Raptors. That would give him only a few hours before Wednesday night's game, but it wouldn't be a surprise if Toronto throws him into the fire right away -- particularly after the team announced Fred VanVleet will miss several weeks with a left thumb injury.