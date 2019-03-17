Raptors' Jeremy Lin: Does little in loss
Lin finished with three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds over 17 minutes in the Raptors' loss to the Pistons on Sunday.
Lin drew his second consecutive start but yielded playing time to Fred VanVleet (31 minutes) who made his return to the lineup after missing 12 games with a thumb injury. Lin has had very minimal production in his brief time with Toronto, and once Kyle Lowry (ankle) is healthy and VanVleet gets back to game speed, Lin's role should be scaled back tremendously.
