Raptors' Jeremy Lin: Draws spot start Sunday
Lin will draw the start in Sunday's game against the Pistons, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
With Kawhi Leonard resting on Sunday, Lin moves into the starting five and draws the spot start. Lin could see a larger role as he joins the starting five, however he will likely be bumped back to the bench when Leonard returns.
