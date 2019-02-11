Raptors' Jeremy Lin: Finalizing buyout, joining Raptors
Lin is expected to sign with the Raptors after his buyout with the Hawks is finalized, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The Hawks agreed to a buyout with Lin after failing to find a suitable trade partner prior to last week's deadline. Lin will provide a veteran presence in Toronto's backcourt, though it's unclear how much he'll play with his new team with Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet (thumb) already present. Across 51 games this season, Lin is averaging 10.7 points, 3.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 19.7 minutes.
