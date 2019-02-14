Lin put up eight points (3-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 25 minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Raptors' 129-120 win over the Wizards.

Coach Nick Nurse had no reservations about making extensive use of Lin in his team debut. With Delon Wright now in Memphis and Fred VanVleet (thumb) likely sidelined through late March, Lin immediately stepped in as the top guard off the bench and produced some useful numbers across the board. Lin's usage might trend down a bit when superstar Kawhi Leonard (knee) returns after the All-Star break, but his clear path to a 20-plus-minute role might be enough to make him interesting in 12-team leagues.