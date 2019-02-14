Raptors' Jeremy Lin: Handles sizable role in debut
Lin put up eight points (3-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 25 minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Raptors' 129-120 win over the Wizards.
Coach Nick Nurse had no reservations about making extensive use of Lin in his team debut. With Delon Wright now in Memphis and Fred VanVleet (thumb) likely sidelined through late March, Lin immediately stepped in as the top guard off the bench and produced some useful numbers across the board. Lin's usage might trend down a bit when superstar Kawhi Leonard (knee) returns after the All-Star break, but his clear path to a 20-plus-minute role might be enough to make him interesting in 12-team leagues.
More News
-
Raptors' Jeremy Lin: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Jeremy Lin: Still on track for Wednesday debut•
-
Raptors' Jeremy Lin: Could debut Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Jeremy Lin: Finalizing buyout, joining Raptors•
-
Hawks' Jeremy Lin: Continues to flirt with 12-team value•
-
Hawks' Jeremy Lin: Keeps providing points off bench•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...