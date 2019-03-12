Raptors' Jeremy Lin: Leads bench in minutes Monday
Lin totaled eight points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists and one rebound across 21 minutes in Monday's 126-101 loss to the Cavaliers.
The Raptors were dismantled Monday, in large part due to losing two players mid-game. Serge Ibaka was ejected for a fight and Kyle Lowry left the game with an injury, paving the way for bench players to see more minutes. Lin received the most minutes of the bunch, but struggled from three and didn't contribute much else. If Lowry misses extended time, Lin could see an uptick in minutes and value.
