Lin finished with 20 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes in the Raptors' win over the Knicks on Monday.

After a string of mediocre performances, Lin turned in a strong game, leading the Raptors in scoring. He got some extra run with Kawhi Leonard (rest) out, but with Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet both healthy, Lin was once again relegated to the bench. He can't be counted on for games like this as he's too far down the pecking order in Toronto.