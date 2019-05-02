Raptors' Jeremy Lin: Out with back spasms
Lin is out for Thursday's Game 3 against the 76ers due to back spasms, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Lin is a late scratch for Thursday's contest, though is absence isn't too concerning given that he has yet to see more than six minutes per game in the postseason. Fred VanVleet and Norman Powell could see extra minutes as a result of Lin's absence.
