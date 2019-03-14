Raptors' Jeremy Lin: Starting Thursday
Lin will start Thursday's game against the Lakers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
With Kyle Lowry (ankle) sidelined, coach Nick Nurse will deploy Lin at point guard. Since joining the Raptors, he's averaging 7.7 points, 2.6 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 20.5 minutes.
