Raptors' Jeremy Lin: Still on track for Wednesday debut
Lin (not injury related) is expected to play Wednesday against Washington, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.
As predicted, Lin will take the court for the first time as a Raptor on Wednesday, shortly after waiting out the 48-hour waiver period. Toronto is in need of depth at point guard after Fred VanVleet (thumb) was ruled out for the next few weeks, so Lin is in line to serve as the backup behind Kyle Lowry until VanVleet is cleared to return.
More News
-
Raptors' Jeremy Lin: Could debut Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Jeremy Lin: Finalizing buyout, joining Raptors•
-
Hawks' Jeremy Lin: Continues to flirt with 12-team value•
-
Hawks' Jeremy Lin: Keeps providing points off bench•
-
Hawks' Jeremy Lin: Scores 15 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Hawks' Jeremy Lin: Cleared to play•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...