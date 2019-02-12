Lin (not injury related) is expected to play Wednesday against Washington, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.

As predicted, Lin will take the court for the first time as a Raptor on Wednesday, shortly after waiting out the 48-hour waiver period. Toronto is in need of depth at point guard after Fred VanVleet (thumb) was ruled out for the next few weeks, so Lin is in line to serve as the backup behind Kyle Lowry until VanVleet is cleared to return.