Raptors' Jeremy Lin: Will start Sunday
Lin will start in Sunday's game against the Pistons, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
Lin will draw his second straight start with usual-starter Kyle Lowry out with a sprained ankle. Lin is averaging 20.5 minutes per game over his last 11 games, and could see a slight increase with the starters.
More News
-
Raptors' Jeremy Lin: Starting Thursday•
-
Raptors' Jeremy Lin: Leads bench in minutes Monday•
-
Raptors' Jeremy Lin: Draws spot start Sunday•
-
Raptors' Jeremy Lin: Handles sizable role in debut•
-
Raptors' Jeremy Lin: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Jeremy Lin: Still on track for Wednesday debut•
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...