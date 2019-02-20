Raptors' Jodie Meeks: Inks 10-day with Toronto

Meeks will sign a 10-day contract with the Raptors, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Meeks hasn't played since last season, when he appeared in 77 games for the Wizards, averaging 6.3 points and 1.6 rebounds across 14.5 minutes. The Raptors are presumably looking for some floor spacing off the bench, and Meeks has shot 37.6 percent from distance since the 2010-11 season.