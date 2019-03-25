Raptors' Jodie Meeks: Re-signs with Raptors
Meeks agreed to terms on a deal that will keep him with the Raptors for the remainder of the season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The veteran spent time with the Raptors earlier in the season, and he'll now join the team for the remainder of the year as insurance off the bench. Meeks previously saw time in only two games for Toronto, totaling 15 points and four rebounds in 24 minutes of action.
More News
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.