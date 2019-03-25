Raptors' Jodie Meeks: Re-signs with Raptors

Meeks agreed to terms on a deal that will keep him with the Raptors for the remainder of the season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The veteran spent time with the Raptors earlier in the season, and he'll now join the team for the remainder of the year as insurance off the bench. Meeks previously saw time in only two games for Toronto, totaling 15 points and four rebounds in 24 minutes of action.