Raptors' Jodie Meeks: Scores 14 points in 29 minutes

Meeks tallied 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 124-101 victory over Chicago.

Meeks scored a season-high 14 points in Saturday's blowout victory, hitting two triples and adding five rebounds. The Raptors played around with their rotations in the comfortable victory and that could be the case moving forward. Meeks has the ability to hit multiple three-pointers and should he see in excess of 25 minutes, could be a backend streaming option.