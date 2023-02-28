Toronto assigned Wieskamp to the G League's Raptors 905 on Tuesday, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.

According to Jacob, Wieskamp, Dalano Banton and Christian Koloko will all practice with the 905 before rejoining the NBA team ahead of Tuesday's game against the Bulls. None of the three players have been featured in the rotation of late, with Wieskamp seeing just seven total minutes of court time across Toronto's five games since he signed a two-year contract after his second 10-day deal with the club expired.