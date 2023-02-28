Toronto recalled Wieskamp from the G League's Raptors 905 on Tuesday, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.

Wieskamp was one of three Toronto players sent to the G League affiliate earlier Tuesday to get in some practice work, but as anticipated, he'll rejoin the NBA team ahead of Tuesday's game against the Bulls. The second-year player out of Iowa has made just one appearance in Toronto's 10 games in February, so he's unlikely to be included in head coach Nick Nurse's rotation Tuesday.