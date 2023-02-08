Wieskamp logged 16 points (6-14 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Wisconsin's 122-104 loss to Santa Cruz on Tuesday.

Currently, Wieskamp is part of the G League's Wisconsin Herd. It is unclear if he will be able to join an NBA team again right away, especially considering the Herd are expected to continue using him as a backup option despite his double-double Tuesday. Currently, the Herd's starting forwards are Rob Edwards and Alex Antetokounmpo.