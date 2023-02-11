Wieskamp agreed to a multi-year contract with the Raptors on Saturday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Wieskamp's second 10-day deal with Toronto recently lapsed, but despite appearing in just two games for the Raptors, he impressed enough during his brief stint with the club to earn a more permanent roster spot. Though the addition of Wieskamp likely takes the Raptors out of the buyout market while giving him some more security, the 23-year-old can't be counted on to fill a regular spot in head coach Nick Nurse's rotation.