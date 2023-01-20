Wieskamp produced nine points (3-4 FG, 3-3 3Pt) and one assist across 12 minutes during Thursday's 128-126 loss to Minnesota.

After signing a second 10-day contract with the Raptors only days ago, Wieskamp made his season debut Thursday, going 3-of-3 from deep. This was certainly an interesting move by head coach Nick Nurse, especially with a number of regular rotation pieces given a DNP-CD. There are obviously no moves to be made here but should Wieskamp be able to somehow carve out a spot in the rotation, he could be used for streaming purposes in deeper formats.