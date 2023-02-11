Wieskamp has agreed to a multi-year deal with the Raptors, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.

The financial terms of Wieskamp's deal with Toronto were not disclosed. He signed two 10-day contracts with the team earlier in the season and averaged 4.5 points across 8.5 minutes in two games. The Iowa product has also suited up for eight G League games this year and accumulated an average of 16.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 31.3 minutes. He will now have an opportunity to make an impression with the Raptors during practice, but it is unclear if he has a realistic chance of cracking the rotation.