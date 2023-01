Wieskamp logged 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block across 37 minutes during the 905's 122-119 win Monday versus Capital City.

Wieskamp scored 75 percent of his points using three-pointers. Currently, he is a part of the Toronto Raptors' G League team. If staying there, Wieskmap is expected to continue being the 905's starting center, at least until his 10-day contract with Toronto expires.