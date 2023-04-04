Wieskamp (hamstring) played the final 1:38 of Sunday's 128-108 win over the Hornets, recording one rebound and no other statistics.

Wieskamp had been cleared to return from a four-game absence due to the hamstring injury ahead of the Raptors' previous game Friday versus the 76ers, but he didn't see the court in a 117-110 win. Due to the blowout nature of Sunday's contest, however, Wieskamp got the chance to return to the floor in garbage time. He'll likely remain outside of the rotation and won't be in store for meaningful playing time unless the Raptors opt to rest key players at some point over their final four games of the regular season.