Wieskamp logged 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six assists, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes during the 905's 135-125 win against the Mad Ants on Thursday.

Despite switching from the Wisconsin Herd to the Raptors 905, Wieskamp is expected to continue being part of a G League team's starting frontcourt. Against the Mad Ants, he served as the 905's second-best scorer, alongside Sterling Brown and behind Jeff Dowtin.