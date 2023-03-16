Toronto assigned Wieskamp to the G League's Raptors 905 on Thursday, but he's expected to be recalled ahead of the NBA team's matchup with the Thunder later in day, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Wieskamp looks as though he'll be playing in a doubleheader Thursday, as he'll suit up for the 905 in their home game versus the Lakeland Magic at 12 p.m. ET before rejoining Toronto for its home game against the Thunder, which tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Though he's expected to dress for the NBA team, Wieskamp likely won't be included in head coach Nick Nurse's rotation.