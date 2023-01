The Raptors signed Wieskamp to a second 10-day contract Tuesday, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Wieskamp didn't appear in a single NBA game during his first 10-day contract, so it's surprising to see the Iowa product re-signed. However, Toronto has been involved in numerous trade talks recently, so the Raptors may be electing to keep Wieskamp around for depth in case a blockbuster deal is reached sometime soon.