Toronto recalled Wieskamp from the G League's Raptors 905 on Wednesday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Wieskamp joined the NBA team for practice Wednesday and looks like he'll be available off the bench for Thursday's game against the Thunder, though that doesn't mean he'll be included in head coach Nick Nurse's rotation. The second-year player has seen action in just three contests for Toronto since joining the organization in January.