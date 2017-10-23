Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Ankle injury not considered serious

Valanciunas (ankle) will not play Monday against the Spurs but expects to be back sometime during the Raptors' current road trip, Mike Ganter of the Toronto Sun reports.

Valanciunas tweaked his left ankle during Saturday's win over the Sixers, and while he'll miss at least one game, he told reporters at shootaround Monday that he's not overly concerned. The assumption is that Valanciunas will be back sometime within the next week, perhaps as early as Wednesday in Golden State or Friday in Los Angeles. In the meantime, expect Lucas Nogueira and Jakob Poeltl to pick up increased minutes.