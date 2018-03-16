Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Another double-double in Thursday's win

Valanciunas totaled 16 points (5-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 17 rebounds, four blocks and two assists across 27 minutes during a 106-99 win over the Pacers on Thursday.

Valanciunas posted his fourth double-double across the last five games as he stayed hot in Thursday's win. The four blocks also matched a season high. Valanciunas' averages across the last five outings are nothing to sneeze at, at 17.4 points on 51.6 percent shooting, 12.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.8 blocks per game.