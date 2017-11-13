Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Another single-digit scoring effort
Valanciunas tallied six points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and three rebounds across 18 minutes during a 95-94 loss to the Celtics on Sunday.
Valanciunas didn't do much of use in the loss, which isn't unusual compared to the way he has been playing lately. He has scored in single-digits in five of the last six games, and his three boards in this one tied a season low. Valanciunas is not receiving a ton a minutes lately, and the good outings from him so far this season have been few and far between.
